God’s Living Water vacation bible school will be held at St. Mary’s Parish and School from July 31 to August 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children ages four to six and in first through sixth grades are welcome.
You may register online at the parish website at www.stmaryswinona.org. Registration forms are also available at the Winona Catholic parish entrances. Please register as soon as possible for planning purposes. Contact Julie at Julie@stmaryswinona.org for more information.
