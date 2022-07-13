The Winona Catholic Community Vacation Bible School (VBS) will be held August 1-5, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Parish and School at 1303 West Broadway in Winona.
VBS is for children ages four through grade six. The theme is God’s Wonder Lab (Jesus Does the Impossible), and the week will include an opening and closing, music, Bible storytelling skits, crafts, games, snacks, and much more.
You may register online at www.stmaryswinona.org/vacation-bible-school. The cost is $30 per child or $75 per family. Each family receives the CD/DVD, and each child receives a T-shirt and crafts. There will be a closing paraliturgy on August 5 at 12 p.m. followed by lunch in Marian Hall. All are welcome! Contact Julie at 507-452-5656 in the St. Mary’s Parish Office for more information.
