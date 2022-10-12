The Winona Catholic Worker (832 West Broadway) is hosting a roundtable discussion titled "De-escalation: Practicing helpful and healthy engagement with conflict" on Sunday, October 16, from 3-4:30 p.m. All are welcome to join us for a conversation in the tradition of the Catholic Worker movement, which encourages clarification of thought through the robust exchange of ideas and experiences. Refreshments will be provided.
The Winona Catholic Worker is an intentional community rooted in the tradition of the Catholic Worker movement and is committed to hospitality, stewardship, nonviolence, and social justice. We currently provide drop-in hospitality four days a week where hot coffee and homemade food are always available as well as access to showers, laundry, a telephone, and a small pantry. We are a volunteer-run organization and supported exclusively by private donations.
