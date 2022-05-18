The Winona Chiefs are just about set to kick off their 2022 season, with opening day scheduled for May 21, at 4 p.m. at Gabrych Park against the Viroqua Sox. A new team has joined the Twin Rivers league this year in the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks, which the Chiefs will face on May, 25, at 7:30 p.m. at Gabrych Park.
The Chiefs are always searching for new players and sponsors; for more information please email zach.zaboj@gmail.com.
2022 schedule:
May 21, 4 p.m. — Viroqua Sox at Gabrych Park
May 22, 2 p.m. — At Sparta Miller at Sparta City Field
May 25, 7:30 p.m. — Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks at Gabrych Park
May 28, 1 p.m. — La Crescent Cardinals at Gabrych Park
June 1, 7:30 p.m. — Stewartville-Racine Sharks at Gabrych Park
June 4, 2 p.m. — Wanamingo Jacks at Gabrych Park
June 5, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. — At Austin Greyhounds at Marcusen Park
June 8, 7:30 p.m. — At Plainview-Elgin-Millville Bucks at Eckstein Field
June 10, 7:30 p.m. — Pine Island Pioneers at Gabrych Park
June 12, 2 p.m. — At Wanamingo Jacks at Veterans Memorial Field
June 14, 7:30 p.m. — Holmen Features at Gabrych Park
June 19, 5 p.m. — Dodge County Diamondbacks at Gabrych Park
June 26, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. — At Owatonna Aces at Chuck Fuller Field
July 10, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. — Rochester Roadrunners at Gabrych Park
July 17, 2 p.m. — At Stewartville-Racine Sharks at Stewartville High School
July 20, 7:30 p.m. — At Pine Island Pioneers at Pine Island High School
July 22, 7:30 p.m. — At Dodge County Diamondbacks, to be determined
