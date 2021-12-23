The Winona Chapter of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby is looking to grow. After a successful first year of recruiting, outreach, and engaging with elected officials, the local chapter is looking to grow its ranks.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan, grassroots advocacy climate change organization focused on national policies to address climate change. Their consistently respectful, nonpartisan approach to climate education is designed to create a broad, sustainable foundation for climate action across all geographic regions and political inclinations. By building upon shared values rather than partisan divides, and empowering its supporters to work in keeping with the concerns of their local communities, they work towards the adoption of fair, effective, and sustainable climate change solutions.
“We’re looking to build the political will to combat the climate crisis,” said Bob Tereba, CCL Winona County Chapter leader. “People of all political leanings are increasingly concerned about climate change. We’re happy to get more people involved.”
Legislation around climate change continues to gain traction and establish itself as a primary issue of concern among voters, lawmakers in Washington, and with public policy makers around the nation. Recently, CCL has focused on promoting policy relating to carbon fee and dividend as a way to reduce emissions of carbon dioxide using a market-based approach.
During its first year, the Winona Chapter of CCL grew to over 40 members, wrote 25 letters to the editor, conducted several presentations for local audiences, discussed on a monthly basis the need for carbon fee and dividend legislation with our congressional delegation in Washington DC, and met three times with the staff of Representative Jim Hagedorn.
Tereba added, “We got a lot done in 2021, in spite of COVID, and we need to do even more in the year ahead. The time to act is now. People realize the climate won’t get better on its own.”
Heading into 2022, the group is looking to grow and invites Winona-area residents of all ages and backgrounds with concerns for the environment to get involved. As a means to better communicate the mission of CCL and connect with area residents, the group has established a social media presence on Facebook. Users of the platform can connect by searching for “Citizens Climate Lobby Winona, MN.”
Tereba continued, “When you join CCL, you’ll combine your voice and efforts with others who share your passion for wanting to make a difference. There is strength in numbers.”
