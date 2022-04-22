The city of Winona Water Department would like to advise consumers that the annual hydrant flushing program will begin on May 1 through the end of May. Please be advised that you may experience a decrease in water pressure and some discoloration of the water during this process. The pressure and discoloration are temporary and if you do experience some discoloration, please run a cold water tap until the water clears. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but it is an important part of our water distribution system maintenance.
