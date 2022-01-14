Winona County Health and Human Services (WCHHS) will sponsor the following COVID-19 vaccination clinics in January and February 2022. WCHHS is continuing its incentive program into the new year. Those who get their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a WCHHS clinic by February 28, 2022, will receive a $50 Visa gift card.
The state of Minnesota has launched the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign for children 5-11 years old. The vaccine incentives program rewards Minnesota families who get their child 5-11 years old fully vaccinated in January and February with a $200 Visa Gift Card. Parents/guardians can register their 5- to 11-year-old once they have completed their two-dose series. Registration opens 10 a.m. January 24, 2022. Registration closes 11:59 p.m. February 28, 2022.
The following clinics will offer Pfizer first and second doses for ages 5 and over; Moderna first and second doses for ages 18 and over; Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and over; Pfizer boosters for ages 12 and older; and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses for ages 18 and over. Register at the link below for an appointment or just walk in on the day of the clinic.
• Wednesday, January 19, 3-7 p.m., Lewiston Altura Elementary School, 115 South Fremont Street, Lewiston — prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/1012928569
• Thursday, January 20, 5:30 - 8 p.m., Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona — prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/6095129518
• Friday, January 21, 3-5 p.m., Kryzsko Commons, Winona State University, Winona — prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/5546908129
• Sunday, January 23, 12-4 p.m., East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street, Winona — prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/0115362598
• Friday, January 28, 3-5 p.m., Kryzsko Commons, Winona State University, Winona — prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/9257801645
• Friday, February 4, 3-5 p.m., Education Village - Helble Hall, Winona State University, Winona — prepmod.health.state.mn.us//appointment/en/reg/6045129568
Individuals who are homebound or need assistance with registration may call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
