An excessive heat warning for Southeastern Minnesota, including all of Winona County, runs through 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23.
Excessive heat events are dangerous and conditions can be life-threatening. Be sure that you and your family members stay cool and hydrated by drinking plenty of water. If you have air-conditioning, use it. If you do not, seek air-conditioned buildings during the heat of the day, such as public libraries and community centers, malls and movie theaters.
Locally, Winona Health is offering its clinic lobby to people without air-conditioning to take a break (tinyurl.com/4p5a4jzs).
The city of Winona has the following air-conditioned spaces available for people to visit and escape the warm temperatures:
- East Recreation Center: 3-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday
- Lake Lodge: 4-7 p.m., Monday-Friday — membership or daily fee to use equipment, facility open.
- Friendship Center: 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday — membership for programs, facility lobby open
- Winona Public Library: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday
Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke
Anyone can be overcome by extreme heat, but some people are at higher risk than others. They include the elderly, the very young, and people with mental illness and chronic diseases. Signs of heat-related illnesses vary but can include the following: heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting, and fainting.
Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, which can cause death or permanent disability unless immediately treated. Symptoms of heat stroke include an extremely high body temperature (above 103° F); red, hot, and dry skin; rapid breathing; racing heart rate; headache; nausea; confusion; and unconsciousness. If heat stroke is suspected, call 911 immediately.
Simple precautions can greatly reduce the risk:
- Keep air circulating and use air conditioning when possible. Being in an air-conditioned environment, even if only for a few hours each day will reduce the risk of heat-related illness.
- Visit a shopping mall, public library or other air-conditioned space can mean the difference between reversing or accelerating heat-related illness.
- Protect individuals and the environment from direct sunlight by drawing shades, blinds and curtains.
- Do NOT leave children or elderly adults in parked cars; the same is true for pets.
- Keep outdoor activities to a minimum. Persons who must be transported should not be kept in vehicles for long periods to avoid heat that can build up.
- Take baths, use cool cloths to the head or feet, and/or cool compresses to the groin or underarm area to cool the body. Placing hands and wrists in cool water can help prevent body temperature from accelerating.
- Monitor the person for early warning signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. All staff should know the symptoms of heat-related illness and when to contact emergency assistance if conditions deteriorate.
- Stay out of the sun. Sunburn makes it harder for your body to release heat and cool down.
- Reduce, eliminate, or reschedule your strenuous activities to the coolest part of day. At-risk individuals will benefit to stay in the coolest place available, which may not be indoors.
- Do not drink alcoholic beverages.
- Dress for summer. Lightweight light-colored clothing reflects heat and sunlight, and helps your body maintain normal temperatures.
Additional resources:
Minnesota Department of Health has information regarding extreme heat events at: tinyurl.com/2n646kem. Winona County Emergency Management has information about heat and humidity at winonacountyemergency.com/heat-and-humidity.
