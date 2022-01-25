The Winona Community Foundation is pleased to announce that the first grant cycle in 2022 is now open. Applications will be due on March 1. Grants up to $10,000 can be requested from eligible nonprofits within a 15-mile radius of Winona. This granting cycle will be focused on programs, projects and operations that address the greatest needs of the Winona area and/or address emerging needs due to COVID-19.
For complete granting guidelines, please visit www.winonacf.org, guidelines are located under “Grants.” Contact the Winona Community Foundation with any questions.
