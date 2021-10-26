After several months of collecting community input, facilitating strategic planning, and engaging in transformational thinking, the Winona Community Foundation announced their new mission and vision at their 2021 Founders Event. The new vision is: Winona Community Foundation, “where purposeful giving changes lives forever.” The new mission is: Winona Community Foundation is “to be a catalyst for igniting generosity and building the vibrant and enduring place we call home.”
At its heart, the foundation exists to serve as a permanent source of charitable dollars for the benefit of all who live, work, and play in the wonderful place we call home. This is achieved through a variety of funds, including endowments. The foundation has expertise and a multitude of resources to support people and businesses in maximization of their charitable contributions.
For more information, please visit www.winonacf.org.
The Winona Community Foundation is a community leader and resource for giving and granting in the Winona Area. We serve nonprofits and donors, big and small. People don’t give to the Winona Community Foundation; they give through us.
