The Winona Community Foundation Cycle 2 community grant priorities were called “Mission-Critical” and aimed to help nonprofits move their essential work forward at this critical time. The foundation’s Grant Committee received 15 applications by the August 1 deadline requesting $125,800.
The Foundation Board of Directors awarded eight organizations $68,300 from the Community Grant program.
Community Grant Fund Recipients:
• Advocacy Center of Winona — $10,000
to support a sexual abuse survivor group facilitated by a licensed social worker.
• Apple Tree Dental — $10,000
to fund their purchasing of specialized equipment to upgrade on-site care for special needs clients at Home & Community Options.
• Engage Winona — $10,000
to fund a project called Lived Experience Leader training. This is a second cohort initiative for up to 15 pairs of community leader mentors and community mentees. The program is designed to teach and build community engagement skills and leadership techniques, break down barriers, and encourage community-driven initiatives.
• Frozen River Film Festival — $10,000
to fund a hybrid (virtual and in-person) 2022 festival, as well as mission-critical support due to major cuts in regional and statewide arts-related funding.
• Gamehaven Council #299 (Boy Scouts) — $3,300
to cover the activity fees for 50 deserving Winona-area youth to participate during the 2021-2022 school year.
• Minnesota Marine Art Museum — $5,000
to support “Seasonal Saturdays,” a quarterly program providing $1 admission, arts materials, activities, demonstrations, and transportation.
• SEMCAC — $10,000
to support the establishment of a weekly delivered frozen meals-on-wheels program to 40-50 Winona County rural seniors currently not able to be served.
• Winona State Bridges Health — $10,000
to support wellness outreach to 150 Winona area families by WSU nursing and allied health students (up from 100 families during 2020 pilot year). This will include a monthly wellness magazine and in-person delivery of activity kits.
About the Winona Community Foundation and the Community Grant Program
In 1987, the Winona Community Foundation, was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and received its first gift of $2,000 that same year. Today, the Winona Community Foundation has more than $16 million in assets under management, in both foundation-controlled and donor-advised funds, and grants more than $1.3 million each year.
In 2021, the Winona Community Foundation celebrates two major milestones for their competitive Community Grant Program. The first is reaching over $100,000 in total dollars available to grant for 2021. The second is cumulative giving from the competitive community program reaching $1 million since its inception.
Funds to support the Community Grant program are made possible in part through estate gifts made by Ramona L. Jezewski English and Wilmer & Beverly Larson. Community grants are also supported by individual donors and a percentage of Board designated funds including: the Thomas H. Laken Fund, the Sue & Jack Cornwell Fund, and the General Trust fund of the Winona Community Foundation.
People don’t give to the Winona Community Foundation; they give through us. To learn more, visit www.winonacf.org
