Pat and Jerry Papenfuss will be honored at the Winona Community Foundation’s annual Founders Event as the 2023 Founders Award Recipient. This event will take place on Thursday, October 10, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. at Riverport Inn & Suites Event Center in Winona.
This community-nominated award is given to individuals in the community who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to improving life in the Winona area through the use of their time, talent, and treasure. Individuals selected to receive this award are given grant dollars from the Founders Endowment Fund to give to a charity of their choice.
To RSVP to the event, or if you have questions, please email wcf@winonacf.org.
