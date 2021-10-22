The Founders Event is an opportunity for the Winona Community Foundation to award an individual in the community who has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to improving life in the Winona area through the use of their time, talent, and treasure. This year, the foundation is honoring Phil Feiten as our Founders Award recipient. Phil was born and raised in Winona. His family owned Feiten Brothers Dairy, where they served as one of the first operations in the area that had pasteurized milk for the customer. Phil has raised over $2.75 million dollars for the Winona area through his fundraising efforts. He is responsible for Habitat for Humanity’s Jimmy Carter Place, as he bought and prepped the land for the operation. Phil has been a Winona Area Chamber of Commerce ambassador since 1970 and was deemed one of their first honorary members.
It’s an honor for us to award Phil with this award. He’s created a vision of what Winona could be and has continually motivated others within the community in pursuit of that vision. As the recipient, Phil will have the opportunity to grant dollars from the Founders Endowment Fund to a charity of his choice.
The Winona Community Foundation believes philanthropy has the power to transform lives and shape the future of our community and world.
