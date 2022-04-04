The Winona Corn Growers Awards were given out at Signatures on March 24 at Promoting Modern Agriculture’s annual event. Top corn yields went to Sobeck Farms with a yield of 308.8 bushels per acre, which also was the state high. They planted a Dekalb hybrid. Second place was Dave Heublein with a yield of 301bushels per acre, also a Dekalb hybrid. Third place was Garrett Wardell left with a yield of 273.1, from a Dairyland hybrid.
