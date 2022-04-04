corn growers

From left are corn yield award winners Garrett Wardell, Gary Sobeck, and Dave Heublein and plot supervisor Ryan Steele.

The Winona Corn Growers Awards were given out at Signatures on March 24 at Promoting Modern Agriculture’s annual event. Top corn yields went to Sobeck Farms with a yield of 308.8 bushels per acre, which also was the state high. They planted a Dekalb hybrid. Second place was Dave Heublein with a yield of 301bushels per acre, also a Dekalb hybrid. Third place was Garrett Wardell left with a yield of 273.1, from a Dairyland hybrid.