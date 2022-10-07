Riley Ward was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of September. She is the daughter of Minnie and Randy Ward and is a senior at St. Charles High School. Riley is a member of the Home Is Where the Herd Is 4-H Club and is currently serving on the Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador Leadership Team.
Riley has participated in a wide variety of events and project areas throughout her time in 4-H, including dairy, goats, rabbits, photography, needle arts, creative writing, and more. She has also attended regional camp at Whitewater, BLU and YELLO leadership workshops, and the Minnesota State Fair as a 4-H’er and State Ambassador. When asked what her favorite project area is, Riley responded, “I don’t have a favorite project area, as being at the State Fair reminds me that each project (static or livestock) has a unique individuality to it. This is partially due to the fact that I love trying new things and learning the way of the craft. However, the bond between 4-H’ers and their livestock does invoke the pride of 4-H in my heart.” Riley’s greatest 4-H accomplishment is all of the friends she has made. “Not only are several of them also Minnesota 4-H State Ambassadors such as myself, but they’re my former campers, people I’ve met during judging and national trips, and the people I greeted at the 4-H building — adults, youth, and staff.”
Riley’s willingness to try new things in 4-H has also taught her things about herself. “I learned how to have confidence. In the beginning of my 4-H career, I struggled to advocate for myself. I wasn't sure how to interact with other youth or even adults. I didn't want to speak out for the fear of public humiliation. Yet, just last week, I was on the radio giving an interview about all the opportunities 4-H creates for youth within the state of Minnesota. Shortly after, I was privileged to co-lead the University of Minnesota President, Joan Gabel, through the 4-H building located at the State Fair. 4-H and its many opportunities helped me achieve this level of confidence in myself, and I will continue to spread it for as long as I can.”
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
