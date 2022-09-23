Winona County 4-H Federation is hosting its 12th annual Winona County 4-H Fall Harvest on Sunday, October 2, 2022, starting at 11 a.m. in the 4-H Building at the Winona County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. All are invited to attend, so bring your family, friends and neighbors for this fun-filled day!
For pork loin, roasted potatoes, corn, dinner roll, cookie, milk, water and coffee, tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. For an old fashioned hot dog and bun, chips, cookie, milk or water, tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the door. Dine-in or drive-through available.
A silent auction will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the live auction starting at 1 p.m. Contact a local 4-H’er or 507-457-6440 for pre-sale tickets.
All proceeds will go directly to the Winona County 4-H Youth Development Program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.