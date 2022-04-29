Nathaniel Storm was recognized as the Winona 4-H youth representative for the month of April. Nathaniel is the son of Mitzi and Larry, a senior at Saint Charles High School and a member of the Little Valley Victors 4-H Club. He is currently the president of the 4-H club and has previously served as the vice president and historian.
Nathaniel has exhibited swine, dog, crafts and fine arts, aerospace and self-determined projects throughout his years in 4-H. His favorite project is the swine project which he had the opportunity to take to the state fair in the past. When asked about his memories and things learned from his 4-H experience, he responded, “My favorite memory is taking my pig to show at the state fair. It was a fun trip, and I learned how to do many things on my own.” Additionally, Nathaniel said, “I have learned how to work better with people and how to be a better leader through acting as a club officer.”
Nathaniel has participated in many acts of service alongside the Little Valley Victors 4-H Club including Adopt a Highway clean-up, Christmas caroling at the nursing home and assisted living in St. Charles and shopping for donations for the Hometown Resource Center. Following graduation, Nathaniel plans to attend the University of Minnesota to pursue a degree in business administration.
Winona Sunrisers Kiwanis Club honors one outstanding Winona County 4-H member during its breakfast meeting the fourth Wednesday of each month. The club meets on a weekly basis every Wednesday at 7 a.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant in Winona.
