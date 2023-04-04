Each year, the Winona County Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention (ASAP) invites middle and high school students to share how much they care about their health and future by participating in a themed art contest. ASAP organizes the contest along with a public showing so students amazing ideas and artistic talent can be seen widely.
Large posters of winning artwork will be displayed at Acoustic Café (Second Street) and Lost Oasis (Mankato Avenue) during the month of April. Mostly high school students participated this year, and only one winner per grade was selected. Students were allowed to submit drawings, paintings, sculptures, photography, or graphic designs.
This year’s theme was related to mental health and vaping. Students were challenged to illustrate what builds up their mental health instead of vaping.
Many students believe that vaping helps relieve stress or anxiety (Minnesota Youth Tobacco Survey, 2020). Although vaping can temporarily relieve stress, it does not help with mental health in the long run. Instead it creates a “crazy cycle” where people crave more nicotine when it wears off and increases feelings of anxiety.
If you know a teen who would like to quit vaping, refer them to a free and confidential resource – MyLifeMyQuit. Text "Start My Quit" to 36072, or visit mylifemyquit.com.
Winners of the 2023 Winona County ASAP Art Contest who gave permission to share their artwork are Hope Berse (ninth grade), Anna Gilmer (10th grade), and Katrina Loos (12th grade).
More information and resources can be found at www.winonacountyasap.org.
