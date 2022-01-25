Community members throughout Winona County may receive one of the needs assessment surveys sent to randomly selected households.
The survey is administered by a third party, and responses are anonymous. Survey results provide a better understanding of the health of the Winona County residents. Many community organizations will use the survey results to identify gaps in services, needed changes and to design new programs.
A limited number of people will receive the survey. It is very important that someone in every household receiving the survey completes it and mails it back in the postage-paid envelope provided.
Following completion of the survey process, all community residents are invited to participate in listening sessions virtually or in person to share their thoughts on the results along with ideas they have for a healthier Winona County. To receive updates about listening sessions, send your name and email address to vanessa.southworth@livewellwinona.org.
Everyone matters, and everyone participating in the Community Health Needs Assessment process will provide valuable information that can lead to improving the health of people living in our community.
The Community Health Needs Assessment process is a collaboration between Winona Health and Winona County Public Health. Information gathered from this study will be used to develop a collaborative community health improvement plan.
If you have any questions about the survey, please contact Vanessa Southworth at 507-474-9825.
