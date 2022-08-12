On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone from age six months and older at Maplewood Townhomes (1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona). This clinic is also a great opportunity for anyone looking for a vaccination or booster before the start of the school year.
To register for an appointment, go to https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2513296064 or tinyurl.com/2p93rh5e.
The following vaccines will be available at this clinic:
- Pfizer — 12 and older, first dose and boosters; five to 12 years, first dose and boosters; six months to four years;
- Moderna — 18 years and older, first dose and boosters; six month to five years;
- Janssen — 18 years and older.
Anyone receiving their first COVID-19 vaccination at this clinic is eligible to for a $50 gift card.
If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622, ext. 3. Their Vax Van is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free.
Individuals who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
