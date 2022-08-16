On Friday, August 19, 2022, Winona County transitioned away from reporting daily local COVID-19 cases on Winona County’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The Winona County Dashboard had carried local information that is now available from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on their respective websites.
MDH’s COVID-19 Situational Update website contains data from MDH and other state websites, consolidated into a single site. The data is focused on trends and current circulation instead of historical perspectives on specific numbers.
The CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker has access to COVID-19 community levels, community transmission levels, vaccinations rates, and more.
With both the MDH and CDC websites now including county-level information, Winona County can reallocate resources to other responsibilities.
To access the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Situation Update page visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/stats/index.html.
To access the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Data Tracker visit covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#datatracker-home.
