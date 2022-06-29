On Wednesday, June 29, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 6 months to 4 years. This clinic will only offer Pfizer vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4 years. Individuals are invited to register ahead of time.
To register for an appointment, go to the link below:
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022 — 5-8 p.m. — Winona County Public Health, Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Ave Suite 202, Winona — tinyurl.com/y3cj9mf5.
For a better vaccination experience, caregivers should prepare themselves and their child. Be ready to support your child during the vaccine visit. If your child is older and you can have a chat; be honest with your child. Explain that shots can pinch or sting, but that it won’t hurt for long.
For babies and younger children:
- Distract and comfort your child by cuddling, singing, or talking softly.
- Smile and make eye contact with your child. Let your child know that everything is OK.
- Comfort your child with a favorite toy or book. A blanket that smells familiar will help your child feel more comfortable.
- Hold your child firmly on your lap, whenever possible.
For older children:
- Point out interesting things in the room to help create distractions.
- Tell or read stories.
- Support your child if he or she cries.
- Never scold a child for not “being brave.”
- Take deep breaths with your child to help “blow out” the pain.
Sometimes children experience mild reactions from shots, such as pain at the injection site, a rash or a fever. These reactions are normal and will soon go away. These tips will help you identify and minimize mild side effects:
- Use a cool, damp cloth to help reduce redness, soreness and/or swelling at in the place where the shot was given.
- Reduce fever with a lukewarm water sponge bath.
- Offer liquids more often. It is normal for some children to eat less during the 24 hours after getting vaccines.
- Ask your child’s doctor if you can give your child a non-aspirin pain reliever.
- Pay extra attention to your child for a few days. If you see something that concerns you, call your child’s doctor.
If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622, ext. 3. SEMCAC’s Vax Van is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free. Individuals with children, who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
