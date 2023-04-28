Are you creative? Please help the Winona County Dairy Association design our 2023 promotional T-shirt. The T-shirt must say “Undeniably Dairy,” must include “2023 Winona County ADA” somewhere in the design, and must be dairy-related (dairy products, dairy farm/animal, etc.). The design can use up to four colors and can include a drawing, computer images, etc. Designers must be a resident of Winona County and must be at least 10 years old or in the fourth grade. The winner will receive a gift card, along with two shirts.
Email entries to ellisblondie@yahoo.com or mail to Elle Tibor, 21880 Whitman Deering Drive, Minnesota City, MN 55959. Entries must be received by 12 p.m. on May 25, 2023.
If you have any questions, please call Elle Tibor at 507-458-3088.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.