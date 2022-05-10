Are you creative? Please help the Winona County American Dairy Association design our 2022 promotional dairy design for our T-shirts.
Rules:
- Must say “Undeniably Dairy” as well as “2022 Winona County ADA” somewhere in the design;
- May use up to four different colors;
- Must be a resident of Winona County;
- Must be dairy related (dairy products, dairy farm or animals, etc.) and can include a drawing, computer images, etc.;
- Email entries to ellisblondie@yahoo.com or mail to Elle Tibor, 21880 Whitman Deering Drive, Minnesota City, MN 55959.
Entries must be received by noon on May 25, 2022. For questions, contact Elle Tibor at 507-458-3088. The winner will receive a gift card along with two shirts.
