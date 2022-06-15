The Winona County DFL Party invite their members, colleagues, and everyone who wants a democracy that supports all people to a free picnic party on Thursday, June 23, 5-10 p.m. at the Winona Lake Park, Jaycees Pavilion.
Hosts will provide: sloppy joes, baked beans, hot dogs, chips, vegetarian dish, coffee, water, and desserts. Go green and bring your own tableware if you wish.
Meet other voters who share your values.
Find common ground on issues you think are important. Share ideas for helping our elected officials represent us.
The picnic runs from 5-7 p.m. From 7-8 p.m. meet candidates Jeff Ettinger (Congressional District 1), Rep. Gene Pelowski (House District 26A), Dan Wilson (Senate District 26), and more! At 8 p.m. there will be live music by John Steffel and the Save Our World Band.
We all do better when we all do better.
