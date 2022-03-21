Caucuses were over in February, and it’s time to take the next step in the lead-up to the 2022 elections. The Winona County DFL welcomes DFLers and those who support Democratic Party values to attend the Winona County DFL Convention, taking place in person on Saturday, March 26, at Winona Senior High School, 901 Gilmore Avenue in Winona. Registration begins at 9 a.m., convention at 10 a.m.
Attending the convention is a great way to participate in the grassroots process of the DFL Party and connect with Winona County Democrats, hear from candidates running for office, learn how redistricting affects the people of Minnesota, and receive updates from Winona County DFL officers.
All who participated in the local precinct caucus process by submitting a non-attendee form are eligible to serve as a delegate to this convention and may vote in the party elections held there.
In these difficult times, attendees will find opportunities to join with others to make a positive impact on the future of our state and nation.
COVID-19 is still with us and to ensure is a safe environment; N-95 masks will be available. Please monitor yourself for symptoms and stay home if sick.
Feel free to contact Caitlin Nicholson at chair@winonadfl.org or our office at 507-474-6099 with questions or additional accommodation needs.
