Winona County DFL (Democratic- Farmer-Labor Party) precinct caucuses will be different this year. In light of the ongoing risk posed by COVID - 19, the Winona County DFL has moved from in-person gatherings to contactless caucuses to preserve grassroots democracy at the heart of the DFL and protect the health of participants, their families, and communities.
We encourage all Winona County residents from 18 years old to seasoned advocates who support the values and aims of the Democratic Party to take part in shaping its direction and creating a positive future for our country. Politics is not a spectator sport.
Forms and instructions are online now at winonadfl.org.
All participants need to fill out the Precinct Caucus Non-Attendee Form, which allows caucus goers to run to be delegates at future DFL endorsing conventions. Caucus attendees can also submit Resolution Forms to the DFL’s Action Agenda.
All forms must be submitted by Tuesday, February 1, 9 p.m. Submit forms in the most convenient way for you, online or in person.
Want to avoid online methods? No problem. Paper forms will be available at all four Winona County drop-off locations listed below on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
Winona County in person drop-off locations for paper forms are: Winona Senior High School Commons, 901 Gilmore Avenue in Winona; Lewiston-Altura High School Media Center, 100 County Road 25 in Lewiston; St. Charles High School Media Center, 600 East Sixth Street, in St. Charles; and Dakota Community Center, 725 I-90 Frontage Road in Dakota.
Questions? Please contact chair@winonadfl.org.
