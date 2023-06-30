The Winona County Fair proudly announces that the following people have been named to the 2023 Hall of Fame. Each of these individuals exemplifies the “best” of Winona County, whether that be volunteering in their communities, serving the fair, representing agriculture, or being an integral part of the business community in Winona County. The Hall of Fame honorees will be recognized at the Winona County Fair Recognition Program scheduled for Thursday, July 13, at 2 p.m. in the entertainment tent at the fairgrounds in St. Charles.
Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Steve Jacob Day
Hall of Fame member Steve Jacob from Altura has a long history living in Winona County as a resident of the beautiful Whitewater Valley.
“I am very proud to carry on the family farm where my great-grandfather and great-grandmother settled in 1878…it is an honor and privilege to be the stewards of the corner of Winona County we call Jacob Hill. The original 145-year-old log cabin still stands on the property today,” says Jacob about his family’s heritage.
Jacob has been married to his wife, Mary, for 35 years, and the couple was blessed with four children, Amanda, Trent, Jared, and Emily, and four grandchildren. The five-generation Jacob family farm is above Beaver in the Whitewater Valley, and Jacob commented that he has had great family support on the farm over the years.
Besides a lifetime of farming, Jacob also ran a business called Quality Firewood for more than 25 years. Each year, the business generated more than 600 loads of wood that was sold.
As a volunteer in his church, he has also served as an elder, did mission work to build houses after Hurricane Katrina, and also helped with a program called “Faith in Action” that assists with the transport of patients to medical appointments.
Beginning in 2012, Jacob entered politics and served the third district of Winona County as a County Commissioner. In January 2023, has was sworn in as the newly elected State Representative for Minnesota’s District 20 B.
Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Vern and Linda Thill Day
Vern and Linda Thill who live on Garvin Heights in Winona are representative on the 2023 Hall of Fame as longtime members of the agriculture community.
The Thills live on a farm that was started about 1880 by Vern’s grandfather
and that has focused on dairy for all those years. It has been a good place to raise children, and the Thill Family includes Tony, Lance, Mark, Valarie, and Victoria.
Thill met Linda through a sister, and the couple has been married for many decades. Linda did not grow up on a farm, but her husband says that she has been a great help and is also is a “good cook.”
“It has been a good life for Linda and me, and we are our own bosses… I didn’t know anything else but farming, but I like it here, and it is great to be so close to the Mississippi River,” Thill stated.
The Thill operation currently has a herd of about 90 cows. Vern still helps with what he can, but he credits his daughter, Victoria, for running the farm since she graduated.
Aside from farming, over the years, Vern and Linda have been on boards at their church. The Thill children were also involved in 4-H in their youth and exhibited at the Minnesota State Fair. Thill say those were great experiences for his family.
Friday, July 14, 2023 – Jon Arnold Day
If you were to name the person most visible in education and athletics in St. Charles in recent decades, that would be Hall of Fame member Jon Arnold.
Arnold and his wife, Teresa, moved to St. Charles in 1969 when Jon began a career teaching math at St. Charles High School. That career kept Jon as an educator here for 34 years. He also has an amazing record as a coach: 18 years as a wrestling coach, 35 years as a track coach, and 51 years for cross country.
“I grew up in a family of teachers including my mother, her two sisters, and an uncle… it was a natural thing to do when I headed off to college. I enjoyed it immediately and rarely thought about changing my career,” stated Arnold.
The Arnolds have been married for 54 years and have four children, Brett, Kristi, Matthew, and Mark, and eight grandchildren. Jon and Teri (who was also a math teacher) thought they might find another place to live, but found St. Charles and Winona County to be a friendly place and decided to raise their children here.
The couple are members at St. Charles United Methodist Church where Jon has been a lay leader and trustee. He has gone beyond St. Charles to do mission trips in places like Mississippi and Alabama and also Costa Rica and Guatemala. He and Teri have also helped out at the Winona County Fair as exhibit superintendents.
While Jon no longer coaches or runs a marathon, he continues to be involved in sports like volleyball, pickleball, and golf whenever he can.
“Sports in general have played an important part in my life through the competition and the friendships built with athletes and coaches,” concludes Arnold.
Saturday, July 15, 2023 – Clifford Pierce Day
Hall of Fame member Clifford Pierce has been an integral part of the Lewiston business community for 62 years.
“My dad has been providing services to the community and county from 1961 to the present…starting in 1961, he owned and operated an automotive service station, bulk fuel service, and towing service,” says son, Steve Pierce.
In 1976, Pierce sold the auto and fuel services and then purchased the Recreation Restaurant and Bar, which Cliff still owns and operates yet today. The restaurant is a popular place for some great food. Another entity he also operates is the local laundromat in Lewiston.
For many years, he also had a vending trailer food service and serviced the Winona County Fair and other civic and town events. Cliff also noted that his other involvement at the fair was as a 4-H member from an early age until he was “too old!”
Aside from running those many businesses, in the past, Pierce was the Lewiston Mayor, a council member, Fire Chief, and fire warden. His current involvement in Lewiston includes the Chamber of Commerce, Lion’s Club, Sportsmen’s Club, and the Post 90 American Legion.
The Pierce family includes four children, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and one brother. Cliff’s wife, Joan, died in 2019.
Sunday, July 16, 2023 – Rita Baer Day
Longtime Lewiston area resident Rita Baer has spent much of her life volunteering in her community, and for that reason, she has been named to the Winona County Fair Hall of Fame in 2023.
“I love being a part of the Winona County Fair. I have only missed a few since I have lived here. It is my greatest joy to be a volunteer. It is rewarding to help, and my hope is to continue as long as I am able and to hear the words ‘Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant,’” says Baer.
Rita married her husband, Roger Baer, in 1963, and they celebrated 58 years together before he died in 2022. The couple raised two children, David and Rebecca, and there are eight grandchildren in the Baer family. Roger and Rita were also the King and Queen of the Winona County Fair in 2009.
A graduate of Kansas State University in Dietetics and Institutional Management, Baer’s career lead her to a job at Mayo Clinic in charge of food production and later as a consulting dietitian in area nursing homes.
Rita has lived on the family farm for 60 years and really loves the rural life. Over the years, she assisted her husband with the crops and cattle, and she also gardened. She took a Master Gardener course through the University of Minnesota. At the fair, she serves as an exhibit superintendent, at church, she helps with Sunday School and the holiday bazaar, and in the community, she serves as an election judge.
“Ever since I was a little girl, I was involved in 4-H, church, and the community… I love to volunteer. Winona County is a good place to be, scenic and a great place to live,” commented Baer.
