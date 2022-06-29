Talent show: Singers, musicians, comedians and entertainers of every age are encouraged to put their talents before a live audience by taking part in the open-class talent show to be held at the 2022 Winona County Fair at St. Charles. That event is Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m. in the fair entertainment tent.
Prizes will be awarded to winners in three categories — open (any age), teen (ages 13-18) and pre-teen(ages 12 and under). All first-place winners at the county level advance to the Minnesota State Fair in August.
For information please contact Cindy Timm at 507-932-3074 or check the fair website for an entry form at http://www.winonacountyfair.com.
Open class, non-livestock entry day: Winona County Fair open class, non-livestock entry day is Monday, July 4, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Calico Cow Building and Rentfrow Hall on the fairgrounds at St. Charles. Whether you like to bake, take photos or garden, the fair is the place to show off your skill!
For information please contact the fair office at 507-932-3074, email winonacountyfair@juno.com or check the fair website for entry forms: http://www.winonacountyfair.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.