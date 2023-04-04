The Winona County Fair Board is seeking nominations of individuals who exemplify the “best” of Winona County’s residents in the following categories for 2023:
Hall of Fame — Includes those who volunteer in their communities or at the fair, represent agriculture, represent education, serve a role in county government, or have been or are an integral part of the business community of Winona County. Five Hall of Fame honorees will be recognized during the fair.
King and Queen – Couples or individuals may be nominated. The board is looking for people who have a strong connection with the Winona County Fair and who would enjoy “reigning” during the five-day run of the fair.
Outstanding Senior Citizens – Looking for one male and one female for the Outstanding Senior Citizen Competition. Nominees must be age 70 by June 1, 2023, and must do volunteer activity that is unpaid and demonstrates a commitment to their local community. Volunteer activity must be accomplished after reaching the age of 65.
Nominations are to be mailed to: Winona County Fair, P.O. Box 646, St. Charles, MN 55972, or emailed to winonacountyfair@juno.com and received by Friday, April 21, 2023. Each must include nominator’s name, address, and phone number, and a written statement why the individuals should be considered. An address and phone number is also required for each nominee.
The 165th Winona County Fair is July 12-16, 2023, at St. Charles.
