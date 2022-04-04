Winona County Farm Bureau Gives Back to Local Food Shelf

Winona County Farm Bureau presented a $500 donation to Thomas Parlin, executive director for the Hometown Resource Center in St. Charles, on March 28 as part of the Minnesota Farm Bureau’s efforts to raise awareness and provide support to address food insecurity in communities across the state. The check was presented by Winona County Farm Bureau Vice President Bob Marg and will be used to support the local food shelf.
The Minnesota Farm Bureau works closely with its membership to support rural communities and the issues most important to them. Through special events, classroom learning and other engagement opportunities, counties create specific programming designed to help their communities thrive.
To specifically address food security, counties can apply for hunger solutions grants from the Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation. In 2021, 41 county Farm Bureaus received more than $4,000 in grant funding from the foundation. Partnering with local organizations and businesses, the counties leveraged their grants to raise more than $18,000 in support of local hunger programs.
For more information about the programming offered, or to learn about the foundation and its work, visit www.fbmn.org.
