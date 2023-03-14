The Winona County Historical Society (WCHS) invites current members to the 88th annual meeting held on Tuesday, March 21. The evening will begin with a dessert reception at 6:30 p.m. The annual business meeting will follow at 7 p.m. Members will hear updates and reports and will elect new board members. Then enjoy some Irish music by Patina, and learn about the Irish in Winona with Kathleen Peterson.
Registration is not required but encouraged, due to limited seating. Call 507-454-2723, ext. 0, or register at winonahistory.org. Not a member? It is always a great time to join. Call, stop in the History Center, or hop online to choose your membership level today. Winona County Historical Society members are of all ages and from all over the world. If you enjoy history, want to support a vibrant local organization, or have a love of the area, we encourage you to join.
Members support the work of WCHS and enjoy these great benefits:
• Receive six issues of “The Argus” in the mail, filed with articles, features, and news.
• Free admission to WCHS museums and archives.
• Enjoy discounts in the History Center Shop (10% daily, 25% December), on facility rentals (15% off), and special pricing for event and class tickets.
• Business memberships receive “The Argus” in the mail with a listing when the business joins/renews, listing on WCHS website, History Center facility rental discounts, and a "Proud Supporter of Local History" decal. Ask about event or exhibit sponsorship marketing packages.
• Additional Benefits for $150-plus: Free admission for up to four museum guests per visit (excludes businesses); free half-day rental of Wanek Hall or two half-day rentals of the Briarcombe room.
