Winona County home sales reached a new high during the month of November 2021. There were 83 homes sold. This was up from 58 home sales in November 2020. With a very limited number of homes for sale, County Recorder Bob Bambenek said the number of sales was amazing and very competitive. Bambenek said hopeful buyers have been sending letters, making phone calls, and knocking on doors asking homeowners if they would sell their home. The year, so far, has 708 homes sold compared to 626 in 2020, a 13 percent increase. The price range with the most home sales was $150,000 to $200.000, with 22 in that range. There were five sales over $400,000.
