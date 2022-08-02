On Saturday, August 6, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in coordination with Winona Farmer’s Market at Levee Park (Second and Main streets) from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Individuals are encouraged to register ahead of time or just walk in.
The clinic will offer:
- Primary series vaccination including:
- Pfizer first and second doses for ages 5 and over.
- Moderna first and second doses for ages 18 and over.
- Johnson & Johnson single dose for ages 18 and over who do not tolerate the other
- vaccines.
- First booster doses at least 5 months after the primary series of Pfizer and Moderna including:
- Pfizer boosters for ages 5 and older.
- Moderna boosters for ages 18 and older.
- Second booster doses at least 4 months after the first booster including:
- Pfizer and Moderna boosters for ages 50 and older.
- Pfizer and Moderna boosters for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson booster.
- Doses and boosters for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised including:
- Pfizer additional doses and boosters for ages 5-11.
- Pfizer additional doses and first and second boosters for ages 12-17.
- Pfizer and Moderna additional doses and first and second boosters for ages 18 and older.
- Johnson & Johnson additional dose and first booster for ages 18 and older.
To register for an appointment, visit tinyurl.com/443p46pe.
If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622 ext. 3. Their Vax Van is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free.
Individuals with children, or who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.