Winona County will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Parkview Office Building, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. 

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise in Winona County for residents of all ages, now is the time to ensure children ages 5-11 receive a COVID-19 vaccine to reduce risk of severe illness and long-term COVID-19 symptoms. Youth from 5- to 11-years-old are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children should receive a booster at least 5 months after completing the primary series. 

The clinic will offer: 

  • Primary series vaccination including: 
    • Pfizer first and second doses for ages 5 and over.
    • Moderna first and second doses for ages 18 and over. o Johnson & Johnson single dose for ages 18 and over. 
  • First booster doses at least 5 months after the primary series of Pfizer and Moderna including: 
    • Pfizer boosters for ages 5 and older.
    • Moderna boosters for ages 18 and older. 
  • Second booster doses at least 4 months after the first booster including: 
    • Pfizer and Moderna boosters for individuals who are immunocompromised.
    • Pfizer and Moderna boosters for ages 50 and older.
    • Pfizer and Moderna boosters for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson booster. 

Register at the following link for an appointment or just walk in on the day of the clinic: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/5921610582

• Friday, May 27, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Winona County Public Health, second floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Ave, Winona.

If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622, ext. 3. Their Vax Van is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free. Individuals with children, who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.