The 135th annual meeting of the Winona County Old Settlers will be held on February 18, 2023, starting at 9 a.m. at the Witoka Tavern in Witoka.
The day includes music, greetings, historical comments, and recognition of oldest members, longest marriages, birthdays, and century farms. There will be attendance prizes including $135 cash. A roast beef dinner will be served at 12 p.m. Winona FFA will be sponsoring this event. We ask for a $20 attendance fee.
Please call reservations to Rosie at 507-452-4868. The deadline is February 12.
