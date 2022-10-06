Approximately 75 members of the Winona County Old Settlers Association met on Saturday, September 22, at the Jaycee Pavilion in Winona’s Lake Park for a picnic and get-together.
The last meeting of the group was February 22, 2020, right before COVID was reported in Winona County. President Bob Bambenek explained that the executive committee felt it best to postpone meetings the last two years until it seemed safe for the membership to once again come together.
A sloppy joe meal was catered by the Steak Shop at 12 p.m. Following lunch, the most senior member present, Roy Haake, of Lewiston, 100 years old, and the longest married couple in attendance, Walter and Lilah Bartz, of Dakota, 70 years married, were recognized.
It was announced that the Old Settlers annual meeting is being planned for February 2023. The committee for the picnic was President Bob Bambenek, Vice President Brad Buege, Treasurer Rosie Wadewitz, and board member Susan Althoff.
Anyone who has lived in Winona County for 30-plus years can become a member of the association. You can find us on Facebook at Friends of Winona County Old Settlers Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.