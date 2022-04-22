From: Winona County Public Health
Winona County is seeing a slow increase in positive COVID-19 cases much like what has been happening on the East Coast for the last month. The reason for the resurgence is the Omicron BA.2 variant, a new version of the original Omicron (BA.1) variant, which caused a spike in Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases in December and January. For now, COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Winona County are low. Community members should remain aware of COVID rates in their area and use mitigation strategies if they are concerned about infection.
Minnesota Public Radio provides a recent conversation with Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on the state of COVID-19 in Minnesota on their website. Regarding the current case increase, she says, “We have seen an uptick in cases over the last couple of weeks, but I'm happy to say those increases have been fairly moderate. We're not seeing the kind of rapid, almost vertical increase in cases that we saw in December.”
Fortunately, while cases are increasing, in Winona County hospitalizations, admissions to intensive care units, and deaths are currently at low levels. Previous surges have shown increases in hospitalization occurred after case numbers rose. Malcolm addresses the current low rate of hospitalization in her interview saying, “Our health care workers have obviously been so incredibly stressed for over two years now. We're just really grateful to see a little respite there.”
According to Dr. Gregory Poland of Mayo Clinic, the stealth variant, Omicron BA.2, is 50-60 percent more transmissible than the original form. While most people infected with BA.2 have mild symptoms, hospitalizations and deaths increase among those who are at high risk. High-risk individuals include those with cancer, chronic diseases, diabetes, obesity, pregnancy, immunosuppression, and the elderly. Vaccination provides protection against hospitalization and death from a COVID-19 infection. Malcolm says, “And with each new variant, we have to look carefully at how well the vaccines protect against infection, but even more importantly, against severe disease. So far, vaccines are holding up well against severe outcomes, even from BA.2.”
Malcolm says while the recent COVID variants have been mild there is new concern about the impact of long-COVID. “We've been saying for some time, that long-COVID could be one of the most significant public health issues that we'll be confronting for who knows how long,” she said. “We don't know enough yet about long-COVID.”
Long-COVID is a post-COVID condition with symptoms occurring four weeks or longer after the initial infection. Symptoms include difficulty breathing, brain fog, digestive issues, fatigue, racing heart, skin issues, depression, and more.
To learn more about long-COVID, Malcolm says Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has a budget proposal to support those suffering. At the federal level, research is taking place to increase knowledge of the disease. Malcolm offers hope saying, “So far, it does look like vaccination also helps against long-COVID in terms of the severity of that impact — so another reason to encourage folks to get vaccinated and boosted when they're eligible.”
While cases increase in Winona County, some people may choose to return to wearing masks and social distancing. “I hope that all of us can be our best Minnesota selves and recognize that even though for many of us things are returning to a state of normal, a lot of our fellow citizens are still at high risk,” Malcolm states. “We really need to respect that and when folks want to keep masking, that’s a good thing.”
