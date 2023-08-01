Winona County, in partnership with the cities of Winona, Goodview, Lewiston, and St. Charles, is in the process of conducting a comprehensive housing study that will highlight key housing gaps, issues, and opportunities.
Part of the study includes a survey to get feedback on housing needs and types throughout Winona County. Public input and opinions are important to us and we hope that people will take the time to complete this short survey.
The survey link is available until August 24, 2023, and can be found at this link: www.surveymonkey.com/r/VK92QWT.
For more information on this project please visit the Winona County Economic Development Authority website at: www.co.winona.mn.us/379/Economic-Development.
