Winona County citizens interested in conservation and natural resource efforts at the county level are encouraged to run for board supervisor of Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Supervisors are elected to four-year terms that are staggered to have two or three supervisors up for election every two years. Candidates are elected county-wide, but they must reside in one of the two nomination districts up for election which are: District 1 representing Whitewater, Mount Vernon, Elba, and Norton townships; and District 4 representing Warren, Wilson, Hart, and Wiscoy townships.
SWCDs are local units of government that provide conservation information, support and program management for landowners. SWCDs understand their communities’ needs and help navigate conservation programs from start to finish. There are 88 SWCDs in Minnesota. Minnesota’s SWCDs have their roots in Winona County where the first district was formed in 1938.
Winona County SWCD is governed by an elected board of five supervisors. Regular monthly board meetings are the second Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. in Lewiston. Business of the SWCD includes district conservation priorities, state grant allocations to landowners, coordination with other local units of government and state and federal agencies, and legislative priorities. Supervisors receive a daily per diem for meetings, mileage and expense reimbursement.
SWCD Supervisor positions are filled through the general election on November 8, 2022. If you are interested in running, file at Winona County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office, 202 West Third Street in Winona, before May 31, 2022 at 5 p.m. Filing fee is $20.
Please consider this opportunity to see how your local SWCD collaborates and implements conservation efforts in Winona County. If you have questions about becoming a board supervisor for Winona County SWCD, please call SWCD office 507-523-2171 Ext 101 or go to www.winonaswcd.org.
