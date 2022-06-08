On June 11, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in coordination with Winona Farmer’s Market at Levee Park. Individuals are invited to register ahead of time or just walk in. 

The clinic will offer: 

  • Primary series vaccination including: 
    • Pfizer first and second doses for ages 5 and over.
    • Moderna first and second doses for ages 18 and over.
    • Johnson & Johnson single dose for ages 18 and over who do not tolerate the other vaccines. 
  • First booster doses at least 5 months after the primary series of Pfizer and Moderna including: 
    • Pfizer boosters for ages 5 and older.
    • Moderna boosters for ages 18 and older. 
  • Second booster doses at least 4 months after the first booster including: 
    • Pfizer and Moderna boosters for ages 50 and older.
    • Pfizer and Moderna boosters for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson booster. 
  • Doses and boosters for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised including: 
    • Pfizer additional doses and boosters for ages 5-11.
    • Pfizer additional doses and first and second boosters for ages 12-17.
    • Pfizer and Moderna additional doses and first and second boosters for ages 18 and older. o Johnson & Johnson additional dose and first booster for ages 18 and older.

To register for an appointment, go to the link below:

Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to noon, Winona Farmer's Market, Levee Park,Winona: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2651828109.

If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622, ext. 3. Their Vax Van is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free. Individuals with children, who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.