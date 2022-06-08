On June 11, Winona County Public Health will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in coordination with Winona Farmer’s Market at Levee Park. Individuals are invited to register ahead of time or just walk in.
The clinic will offer:
- Primary series vaccination including:
- Pfizer first and second doses for ages 5 and over.
- Moderna first and second doses for ages 18 and over.
- Johnson & Johnson single dose for ages 18 and over who do not tolerate the other vaccines.
- First booster doses at least 5 months after the primary series of Pfizer and Moderna including:
- Pfizer boosters for ages 5 and older.
- Moderna boosters for ages 18 and older.
- Second booster doses at least 4 months after the first booster including:
- Pfizer and Moderna boosters for ages 50 and older.
- Pfizer and Moderna boosters for anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson booster.
- Doses and boosters for those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised including:
- Pfizer additional doses and boosters for ages 5-11.
- Pfizer additional doses and first and second boosters for ages 12-17.
- Pfizer and Moderna additional doses and first and second boosters for ages 18 and older. o Johnson & Johnson additional dose and first booster for ages 18 and older.
To register for an appointment, go to the link below:
Saturday, June 11, 8 a.m. to noon, Winona Farmer's Market, Levee Park,Winona: https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/appointment/en/reg/2651828109.
If you need a ride to and from a clinic, contact SEMCAC’s Transportation Dispatch at 1-800-528-7622, ext. 3. Their Vax Van is wheelchair accessible, and anyone can ride for free. Individuals with children, who find it difficult to travel to the clinic, may call 507-457-6424 to schedule a home visit. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
