Winona County will offer a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Winona, St. Charles, and Lewiston. Individuals receiving their first dose of a vaccine at the clinics listed below, hosted by Winona County, will receive a $50 Visa gift card.
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is also providing additional incentives to youth ages 12 to 17. As a part of the state of Minnesota’s Kids deserve a Shot vaccine incentives campaign, parents and guardians can enter 12-17-year-olds who are fully vaccinated into weekly drawings. Drawing includes five $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships and Minnesota experiences. Minnesota experiences were donated from some of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industries to encourage Minnesotans ages 12-17 to roll up their sleeves and get fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A few of the organizations offering experiences are Como Zoo, Wintergreen Dogsled Lodge, First Avenue, Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Twins, Minnesota United, Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Lynx, Minnesota Wild, and more. Youth can be a zookeeper for a day, ride a zamboni, take a dogsled trip, among other activities. The first drawing took place on November 15; the remaining drawings will take place as follows:
Drawing 2 - drawing date: Nov. 29 - entry deadline: Nov. 22
Drawing 3 - drawing date: Dec. 3 - entry deadline: Nov. 29
Drawing 4 - drawing date: Dec. 10 - entry deadline: Dec. 6
Drawing 5 - drawing date: Dec. 17 - entry deadline: Dec. 13
Minnesota experiences will be divided up and drawn across all five drawing weeks from November 19 through December 17. Minnesotans can refer to the official drawing rules online to see which experiences will be drawn each week.
Parents and guardians can enter their children for a chance to win these experiences and a $100,000 Minnesota college scholarship at mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/vaccine-rewards/kids-deserve-a-shot/.
Clinics listed below will offer first, second, third, and booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for ages 5 and older according to eligibility criteria. Follow the link to register for an appointment or walk in the day of:
• Monday, November 22, 3-7 p.m., Lewiston Elementary School, 115 S Fremont, Lewiston: tinyurl.com/48cz7xne.
• Wednesday, November 24, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Winona County Public Health (Parkview Office Building), 825 Mankato Avenue Suite 202, Winona: tinyurl.com/tkrwv76k.
• Sunday, November 28, noon to 5 p.m., Winona County Public Health (Parkview Office Building), 825 Mankato Ave Suite 202, Winona: tinyurl.com/hd9fxwht.
• Tuesday, November 30, 8 a.m. to noon, East End Rec, 210 Zumbro Street, Winona: tinyurl.com/kzcw7bs.
• Tuesday, November 30, 5-8 p.m., Winona Community Center at Maplewood Townhomes, 1756 Kraemer Drive, Winona: tinyurl.com/5ezhhyzs.
• Wednesday, December 1, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Cotter High School St. Cecilia Commons, 1115 West Broadway (enter basement on Seventh Street), Winona: tinyurl.com/r5wkjvy5.
Individuals needing assistance with registration or individuals who are homebound and unable to get to the clinic, please call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments and/or home visits. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
