Get your booster shot now for extra protection during the holidays. Winona County will sponsor COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Winona, St. Charles, and Lewiston throughout December. If you are unable to attend a clinic, Winona County Public Health makes home visits for homebound individuals who wish to receive a vaccination or booster. Please call 507-457-6375 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to schedule a visit. Individuals receiving their first dose of a vaccine at the clinics listed below or through the homebound service before December 31, 2021, will receive a $50 Visa gift card
• Thursday, December 9, 8 a.m. to Noon, East End Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street, Winona: tinyurl.com/2v9bmues.
• Thursday, December 9, 5-8 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 75 Rice Street, Lewiston: tinyurl.com/2p8jfun4.
• Friday, December 10, 5-8 p.m., St. Charles City Hall, 830 Whitewater Avenue, Saint Charles: tinyurl.com/yndwhbwm.
• Saturday, December 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Winona County Public Health on the second floor of the Parkview Office Building, 825 Mankato Avenue, Winona: tinyurl.com/4tv95mxr.
• Monday, December 13, 3-7 p.m., Lewiston Altura Elementary School, 115 S Fremont Street, Lewiston: tinyurl.com/ycypxp9m.
• Wednesday, December 22, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Cotter High School, 1115 West Broadway, Street Cecilia Commons (enter on Seventh Street), Winona: tinyurl.com/mr3kxerz.
COVID-19 vaccines which will be available include Pfizer first and second doses for ages 5 and older; Moderna first and second doses for ages 18 and over; Johnson & Johnson first dose for ages 18 and older; and booster shots for all three vaccines for ages 18 and older. Booster shots have not been approved for individuals under the age of 18.
Individuals needing assistance with registration, please call 507-457-6375 to schedule appointments. This number is available from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
