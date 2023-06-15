Have peace of mind knowing your kids or grandkids are safe in the car this summer and beyond. Winona Public Health is hosting a car seat safety clinic on Monday, June 26, from 3:30-6:30 p.m. in the Winona State University Integrated Wellness Complex Parking Lot. Certified car seat technicians will be performing car seat installation checks and providing education.
This event is free of charge and open to the public. Registration is required. To register, please call 507-457-6500, option 7, then option 4, by Friday, June 16. Free car seats may be available to qualifying families.
