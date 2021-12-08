by CHRIS ROGERS
Winona County COVID cases ticked up this week, and Minnesota health officials encouraged everyone to get vaccinated, get booster shots, and practice other safety precautions as hospital capacity remains extremely tight and a new variant of the virus, Omicron, was discovered in the Twin Cities last week.
After falling in recent weeks, Winona County COVID cases rebounded somewhat this past week, with 167 new cases in the past seven days, compared to 104 cases last week and a peak of 251 cases in one week in mid-November, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. A Winona County resident in their lower 50s died as a result of COVID, the state reported last Wednesday. It is the second death in the county in as many weeks.
Winona Area Public Schools reported 19 new COVID cases among students and staff last week, and Cotter Schools reported 13.
There were no new hospitalizations for COVID in Winona County this week, but hospital capacity in the region remains limited. As of Tuesday, there were eight intensive care beds available in all of Southeast Minnesota, and regular hospital beds were 96 percent full, according to MDH.
“This extremely [tight] capacity at our hospitals is a huge concern for all Minnesotans, whether you need a bed for COVID, a heart attack, a car accident, or any number of other critical health conditions,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcom said last week.
MDH officials encouraged both caution and calm after announcing their genetic sequencing labs had detected a case of the new Omicron variant in Minnesota. The variant’s many new mutations have raised questions about whether it will be more transmissible or more able to avoid the immunity from vaccines and previous infections, but officials said it will be weeks before studies can provide evidence one way or the other.
“The detection of the Omicron variant in Minnesota certainly can feel concerning, and we understand that. With every new variant, and we’ve had several of them, there are quite logical questions and wonders about what this means,” Malcolm said. “While this is clearly something to take seriously, Omicron’s development around the world, it is not a reason to panic.”
“As with the other new variants that we have managed, we are at a stage where there is still a lot we need to learn about Omicron. There’s much more that we don’t know yet at this point than what we do know, such as how severe the disease is with Omicron, how transmissible it is …” Malcom said. She continued, “But what we do know already, without waiting for the research, is how to slow the spread of COVID-19. And the recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of efforts by all Minnesotans to limit the spread of COVID-19 in any form … In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all COVID-19 variants by using the layered prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick, and getting tested when appropriate.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently authorized boosters for all adults. “Although COVID-19 vaccination remains effective in preventing severe disease, recent data suggest vaccination becomes less effective over time, especially in people aged 65 and older and at preventing infection or milder illness with symptoms,” CDC officials wrote. “Data from clinical trials showed that a booster shot increased the immune response in trial participants who finished a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series six months earlier or who received a J&J/Janssen single-dose vaccine two months earlier. With an increased immune response, people should have improved protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant. For Pfizer-BioNTech and J&J/Janssen, clinical trials also showed that a booster shot helped prevent COVID-19 with symptoms,” they added.
For more information on vaccines, including where to find them, see page 3B or visit.
