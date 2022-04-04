The city of Winona sewer crew has been and will continue performing routine maintenance on the sanitary sewer going through the summer. This maintenance will include the sanitary sewer located between Vila and Vine streets (from west to east) and Fifth and 11th streets (north to south).
The jet/vactor truck used in this process uses high-pressure water to clean the inside of the line. This jetting action cuts grease and roots and moves those materials to the downstream manhole where they are collected by vacuum. While the maintenance above is planned, you may see the vactor truck being operated outside of the shaded area due to unanticipated necessary maintenance.
As the jetting head moves up the line, it will pass by where your home’s sanitary service is connected to the sewer main. When this occurs, there will be a moment when the jetting action is pushing air back into your line. Most of the time when this occurs, there is no sign of it in your home, but should the jetting head stay in the vicinity of your connection for more than a moment, bubbling or gurgling in some of your fixtures may be observed. In some cases, there may even be a small amount of splash created in the area of your toilets. Keeping toilet lids down can help minimize any mess that could result from this routine sewer maintenance. Please be advised that any water that might splash from your fixture or toilet is water that was already sitting in your fixture trap or toilet. No wastewater will be pushed back from the sewer main into your home.
Side note: The first thing you should do in the event that your sewer is backing up into your home is call the Sewer Department. This is a 24/7 service the city provides to its utility customers and is at no extra cost to you. For any sewer questions please feel free to contact the Sewer Department at 507-457-8207.
