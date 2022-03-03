The Winona County Developmental Achievement Center (DAC) has announced plans for their 15th annual Auction & Casino Night. The annual fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Signatures in Winona. The DAC is looking forward for the event to be held in person again this year. All the proceeds from the evening going directly back to the Winona DAC, a nonprofit day center providing support services for individuals with developmental disabilities throughout Winona County.
The Winona DAC is now accepting monetary donations as well as auction items for the live and silent auctions. Donations can be dropped off at the DAC Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donations are asked to be received by March 15, 2022, to be listed in the annual auction book. The DAC is located at 1721 West Service Drive, Winona, MN 55987. You can call the DAC at 507-452-1798 to arrange a special drop off or pick up of your donation.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $20 in advance and are on sale now at Hy-Vee, Midtown Foods, the Winona DAC and online at www.winonadac.org. Guests will enjoy an evening of blackjack play dealt by “celebrity” blackjack dealers from businesses in our community, and free bingo play from 5-6:30 p.m. The hors d'oeuvres will be served at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The live auction is set to start at 6:45 p.m. by Tony of Becker Auctions. The silent auction tables start closing shortly after the conclusion of the live auction.
Check the event online at our website www.winonadac.org under “Events.”
The Winona DAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit day facility in Winona, hat serves individuals with developmental disabilities throughout Winona County. The mission of the Winona DAC is to foster the interdependence of individuals with the community. The DAC does this by providing a work program where people do constructive meaningful work, earn paychecks, and participate in their community. Individuals attending the DAC also have the opportunity to participate in many community activities, learn new or improve life skills, enjoy a variety of social recreation opportunities, and physical therapy. For more information about the Winona DAC please visit us at www.winonadac.org or call the DAC at 507-452-1798.
