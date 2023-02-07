The Winona Dakota Unity Alliance Board invites friends of the Winona and Dakota communities to attend the alliance’s annual board meeting at 7 p.m. on February 16 in the Wabasha Room on the second floor of the WKM building, 902 East Second Street in Winona (the Old Winona Knitting Mills building). Attendees may join virtually via Zoom at the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance Zoom meeting room (ID: 4753127146, passcode: 902691).
This meeting is very important to attend if you would like to become an official board member of the alliance as we will be taking nominations at that time for spaces that need to be filled.
At that time we will have the following vacancies:
- President —vacant
- Vice-president — vacant
- Treasurer — vacant
- Secretary — vacant
- At Large — 12 spaces available
If you would like to be considered for the board at this time please plan to attend, submit something in writing to the email address of admin@winonadakotaunityalliance.org or P.O. Box 393 Winona MN 55987, or call and leave a voicemail message at 507-470-4411. Position placement will be filled at the board meeting in March 2023.
This meeting is to determine if the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance has enough interest to keep moving forward, as currently according to the bylaws there are not enough individuals to do so.
If you have already sent a letter of interest, please know that the alliance has received it and will be adding you to the list of interested individuals. The alliance thanks you for expressing your interest and hopes this will be more than enough to bring a fresh set of individuals to move this important work forward.
