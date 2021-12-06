Winona DAR donates toys

Local organizing chapter DAR donates to Toys for Kids for their December service project. Pictured from left are Carol Jefferson, Susan Althoff, Julie Denzer, Christine Schantzen, Heidi Johnson, Tanya Knutson, Molly Lohnes and Valerie Stachour, Minnesota State DAR recording secretary.
