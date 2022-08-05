Jen Breitlow (far left) and Sandra Burke (center right) of Winona Volunteer Services accept a donation from Elk members Russell Ratturde (center left) and Arne Jackson, exalted ruler (far right). The Winona Food Shelf received 936 pounds of chicken along with 240 pounds of apples and 215 pounds of oranges on behalf of the Spotlight Grant made available through the Elks National Foundation in the amount of $2,000. Winona Elks Lodge 327 was excited to be awarded the grant and make the donation of food yesterday.
